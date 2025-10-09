NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.