NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,199 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $13,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,973,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,464,363. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

