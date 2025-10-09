NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Increased by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.