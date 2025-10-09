NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $13,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,973,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,464,363. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.