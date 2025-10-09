NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lessened by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $13,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,973,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,464,363. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

