NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 8.8% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $191.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

