Old Port Advisors Has $6.29 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

