One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
