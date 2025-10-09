PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,736.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

