Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

