Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

