Plancorp LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.4% during the second quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

MSFT stock opened at $524.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

