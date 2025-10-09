Primoris Services Co. $PRIM Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $139.46 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $141.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.09.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

