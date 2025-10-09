Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,458,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Suresh Krishna bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,054.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $784,093.71. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRLB opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.24. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.05 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

