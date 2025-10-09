Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $37,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 421,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 87,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $8,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $679.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.66). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $12,819,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,704,374.08. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.00.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

