Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28,000 Stock Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. $CMTG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 374.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 423,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 411,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 170,460 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of CMTG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 30.23 and a current ratio of 30.23. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

