Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $31,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. $MGNX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,296,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 236.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 90.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.61. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%.The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Heiden bought 50,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,480. This represents a 459.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

