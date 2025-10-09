Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $35,000 Stock Position in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 52.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 559,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 229,353 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Green Plains, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $674.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $552.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.18 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $294,372.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,906.58. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

