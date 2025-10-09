Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBS

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.