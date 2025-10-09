Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $36,000 in The Lovesac Company $LOVE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 304,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 280,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 234,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 108,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.51 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

