Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 70.1% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 2,814,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,230,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 470,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,629 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Forward Air Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. Forward Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $750.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.