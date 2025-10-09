Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. $KOD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 413,821 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,325,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 186,180 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.6% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,266,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 249,699 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 90.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 685,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 530,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ KOD opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $763.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

