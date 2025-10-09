Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exp World were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exp World by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exp World by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exp World by 137.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exp World by 1,008.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exp World by 941.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Trading Up 0.8%

EXPI opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 2.00. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Exp World Announces Dividend

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Exp World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Exp World

In other Exp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 507,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,279.30. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,295 over the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

