Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fortrea by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $919.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FTRE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.