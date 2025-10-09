Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 154,336 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129,574 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 989,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17,945.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,787.42. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

