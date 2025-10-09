Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 33,041 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 33,041 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,655 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.03.

TRIP opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

