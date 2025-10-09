Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 40,008 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,008 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

KTOS opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.81 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $622,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 339,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,167,560.72. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,241 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

