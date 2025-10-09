Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

