RH $RH Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 214.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $199.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

