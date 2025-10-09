Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Bank of America Q3 Earnings

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $369.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

