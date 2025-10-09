Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Trading 23.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shangri-La Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Up 23.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.1284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 348.0%.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

