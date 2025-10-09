Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $582.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.47.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $524.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

