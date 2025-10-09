Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

