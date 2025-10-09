Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

