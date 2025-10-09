ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $35.16 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 138.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

