ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 51,663 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.