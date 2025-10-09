State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Shares in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,882,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AAMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.07 million. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

