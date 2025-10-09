State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.10 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $688.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $338,090.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,044.53. This represents a 71.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

