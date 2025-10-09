State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of HSII opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

