State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,093 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,238,000 after purchasing an additional 442,235 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,980,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 539,517 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

