State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,203,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Site Centers by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,579 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Site Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,911,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Site Centers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Site Centers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Site Centers stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Site Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Site Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Site Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

