State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $994.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water Company has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

