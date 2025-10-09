State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $579,000 Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3,462.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 207.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 726.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $37.25 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

