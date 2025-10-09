State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $579,000 Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AESI stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

