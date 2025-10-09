State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qualys were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 82.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Qualys by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $71,494.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,156.70. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $418,718.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $549,340.74. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,373 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

