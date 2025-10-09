State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $592,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,400,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 515,999 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.12. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%.The company had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AHH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

