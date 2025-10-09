State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,446.03. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

