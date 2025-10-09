State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 28,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $224,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 737,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,082.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $286,812.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,450.75. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,565 shares of company stock worth $3,629,473 in the last three months. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CXM opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.Sprinklr’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

