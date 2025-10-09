State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 752.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,470. This trade represents a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. This represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0%

SIGI opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.