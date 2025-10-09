State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 650.0% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 523.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Glj Research boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.